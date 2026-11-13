IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) - Jury deliberations are underway Friday in the trial for a man charged with murdering a Brawley couple.

After two weeks of the prosecution laying out its case, the defense had its turn, but surprised the courtroom by resting without calling any witnesses, meaning the jury heard no testimony from the defense.

Both sides moved to make their closing arguments, reminding jurors of the facts of the case.

The jurors must choose to either convict Brandon Hamlin of first or second-degree murder, including special circumstances.

Hamlin, 28, is charged with the double murder of Elio and Rigoberto Castro in April of 2023.

"Today, myself and the defense council did our closing arguments, so at this point, the jury deliberates and can come back with a verdict," said George Marquez, Imperial County District Attorney.

The victims' family said they feel positive after the days proceedings.

"I think the morning went well. I think George Marquez did a good closing argument. It looks positive," said Michael Fong, the victims' family member.

Before the jury was dismissed, they requested additional transcripts of the police interview so they they may weigh whether or not pre-mediation was a factor.

This will be the difference between a first-degree or second-degree verdict.

The jury will return Monday for more deliberations, and News 11 will bring you the verdict when a decision is made.

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