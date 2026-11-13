5pm Coverage

4pm Coverage

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a nationwide ground stop across the United States, including Yuma, Friday.

The FAA said the ground stop was due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted to social media saying in part, "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin held a press conference Friday afternoon, saying the ground stop was due to a telecommunications issue rather than a terror attack.

Secretary Mullin also said the FAA recently rolled out a new AI software, and said he was looking into various possibilities as the investigation is underway.

There were at least two flights scheduled to arrive at Yuma International Airport Friday night.

News 11 reached out to the airport for comment, but they said they're not releasing any information at this time.

Meanwhile, MCAS Yuma said they do not have a statement as they are not the public authority on the matter.

News 11 also spoke to several passengers at the airport Friday, sharing that they were already boarded on the plane and ready to go when they had to deplane.

News 11 will keep you updated on this developing story.

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