YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The City of Yuma is inviting the community to meet the four finalists for the City Administration role.

The meet and greet is taking place Monday, November 16, at Yuma City Hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the event, the City said the community will be given an opportunity to learn about the candidates' backgrounds and experience while speaking with them in an informal setting.

This comes four months after the City announced that Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton is planning to retire in March of 2027.

The City Administrator is said to serve as the "chief executive officer of the City of Yuma, overseeing the City's day-to-day operations and implementing the policies and direction established by the City Council."

To learn more about the candidates, as well as the event itself, click here, or see list of candidates below.

Frank Carson: He is currently serving as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Chula Vista, California, where he's overseeing more than 250 employees and numerous facilities and programs.

Frank Carson. Courtesy: City of Yuma

Travis Cutright: He is currently serving as the Deputy City Manager for the City of Peoria, Arizona, overseeing Police, Fire and Medical, Information Technology, Communications, and the City Clerk's Office.

Travis Cutright. Courtesy: City of Yuma

J. David Fraser: He has 0 years of local government experience, having held senior management positions in Colorado, Nevada, Kansas, California, and Michigan, as well as previously serving as the Executive Director of the Nevada League of Cities and the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.

J. David Fraser. Courtesy: City of Yuma

Joel Olea: He has served the City of Yuma for more than 30 years, beginning as a maintenance worker before advancing to the Director of Public Works, a position he has held for nearly 20 years.

Joel Olea. Courtesy: City of Yuma

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