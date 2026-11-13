YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - A longtime tradition involving hot-air balloons has returned to Yuma this weekend.

The 36th annual event is a fall tradition that brings the community together to ride in a hot-air balloon to enjoy scenic views of Yuma.

News 11 spoke with the event's organizers earlier this week, who said it's always a great tradition to have in Yuma every year.

"I just think it's continued to grow and reputation. I think a lot of pilots around the region have said that they love coming here because they love the way the caballeros treat them," said Lori Stofft, Vice President of Advancement at Arizona Western College. "They love the warmth of the community. And I just think our families and the people that live here know they can count on it as a really great, like, fall event."

The event kicked off Friday morning and will continue through Sunday. For more information on where to purchase tickets and the festival, click here.

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