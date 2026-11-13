YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The City of Yuma announced the passing of former Yuma Mayor Larry Nelson Friday.

The City said former Mayor Nelson, who served two terms as mayor, helped "guide Yuma through a period of growth and development, supporting efforts to strengthen the local economy, revitalize the downtown riverfront, and create opportunities for residents and businesses."

In addition, the City said the former mayor "played an important role in advancing Yuma's riverfront revitalization efforts," which included "projects focused on restoring the East Wetlands, improving public access to the Colorado River, and encouraging redevelopment along the downtown riverfront."

In 2005, the City said Nelson "testified before a U.S. Senate committee in support of federal legislation to help move those efforts forward."

Current Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls posted to social media saying, "Saddened to hear of the passing of former Yuma Mayor Larry Nelson. His contribution to Yuma is a legacy that will impact us for generations into the future. His wife, Shirley, preceded him in death the previous week."

Services will be held Saturday, November 28, at noon at the Main Street Stake Center, located at 48 Main Street, in Snowflake, Arizona, the City said.

The post Larry Nelson, former Yuma mayor, passes away appeared first on KYMA.