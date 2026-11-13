6pm LIVE

5pm LIVE

6:30am LIVE

6am LIVE

UPDATE (3:07 PM): According to reporter Lauren Duffel, they have collected 67 turkeys so far.

She is live to provide updates on the drive. To watch the livestream of the update, see attached video.

UPDATE (11:05 AM): According to our reporter at the Turkey Drive, they have collected 51 turkeys so far.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The annual Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive is happening now at Walmarts in the Foothills and in Yuma.

News 11 is partnering with Crossroads Mission for the turkey drive, taking place Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will be broadcasting live throughout the day.

We're taking turkey donations, along with non-perishable food items personal hygiene products, and cash.

Together, we can help make sure local families have food to eat this Thanksgiving.

The post Annual Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive happening now appeared first on KYMA.