Juan Rodelo sworn in as Brawley Fire Department chief

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA) - Juan Rodelo was sworn in as the new fire chief for the City of Brawley.

Rodelo has been with the Brawley Fire Department for years and has served in several leadership roles.

"We had a lot of support, a lot of showing from the community, people that I have worked with along the way for, for many, many years," Rodelo told News 11.

"It's just networking relationships and friendships that I have established ever since," he said, looking at the gathering of community that came to support him.

His appointment comes as Fire Chief Mike York retires after 25 years with the department.

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