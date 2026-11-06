U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 251st birthday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The U.S. Marine Corps celebrated its 251st birthday Thursday.

As is tradition, there was a cake cutting. A piece of cake is passed from the oldest to the youngest marine, which signifies the passing of the tradition from one generation to the next.

"This ceremony is very near and dear to us we take our oldest on duty Marine today who is Colonel Bennett our commanding officer and our youngest marine which is Private Austin. He joined in 2025," said Capt. Kera Olsen, Public Affairs Officer at MCAS Yuma.

During the ceremony, there was also a uniform pageant, showing the history of the Marine Corps.

MCAS Yuma Commanding Officer, Col. David J. Bennett, said it's important to reflect on the past and preserve the legacy of the marines for generations to come.

"But it's about three things in my mind," Col. Bennett explained. "The ability to connect to the past, the opportunity to think and look into ourselves in the present to self evaluate to look to a self check where we are as marines and project into the future how much we want to improve ourselves, our units, our organization moving forward."

MCAS Yuma said this celebration will continue throughout the month of November.

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