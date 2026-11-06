WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Dome Valley Raceway is hosting a sand drag racing event this weekend to honor their late founder.

Ernesto Juarez or better-known as Mr. Dome Valley Raceway, passed away earlier this year.

His son, Esteban, took over the raceway and decided to put on a special event to remember the legacy of his father through the thing he loved most.

While this event was originally scheduled before his dad passed away, Esteban said this weekend is special to him as many racers are coming to pay respect to his father.

"In most situations, they would have canceled the event. They wouldn't have had something like this. But the thing is, me and my father were so close to where I know what's needed to get done for this to continue on. And I was more than willing to take up the responsibility," Esteban said.

He added he and his family would like to thank the community over the past couple months for support since the passing.

The event starts on Friday at noon and is going on all weekend. Tickets are starting at $5 for kids and $20 for adults.

For more information about the event and where to purchase tickets, click here.

The post Dome Valley Raceway to honor founder through weekend event appeared first on KYMA.