Preliminary trial setting for Brawley murder continued

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) - The courtroom was packed Thursday in El Centro as Leah Lentz and Isaac Elizondo made their way in for a hearing.

They are both charged with the neglect, abuse, and murder of Lentz's five-year-old son, Joseph Junior.

The child's grandmother spoke to News 11 outside the courthouse saying, "I just wanted to move along, get justice for the baby. That's all I want."

Another preliminary trial setting was scheduled for the case as the two are due back in court next month.

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