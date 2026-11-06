Tips to save money during holiday season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - With the holiday season coming up, an e-commerce growths advisor is sharing how Yuma families can save more money during the busiest time of the year.

There are many great deals online when it comes to getting the perfect holiday gift. However, it can come with a price. Here's what you can do to avoid overspending.

"What I want to do is I want to help the people of Yuma be able to watch out for some of the tactics and the gimmicks, and be able to make good decisions about how to spend their money on the people they care about, and keep some of it in their pockets, perhaps," Jeremiah Allen, an e-commerce growths advisor.

Families in Yuma and across the country will spend hundreds of dollars when it comes to gifts and other items during the holiday season.

Allen helps local businesses and families save money through online shopping and avoid overspending.

One trick Allen shares is to make a budget and don't let big markets persuade you into spending more.

"You have to know what your number is. Maybe it's $1,500, maybe it's less than that. Maybe it's more," Allen remarked. "Whatever it is though, know what your number is, what you're going to spend for the holidays before a marketer tells you how much you ought to spend."

While Allen helps mostly online, he also recommends to shop locally to help our local economy grow.

"It actually really goes against my industry, which is spending money on the internet. I encourage people to keep money in Yuma, Arizona. Because when the money stays in Yuma, it goes to support Yuma wages, Yuma companies, Yuma causes," Allen expressed.

Allen shared that he loves to help out local families this time of year.

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