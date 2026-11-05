RCBH welcomes four new specialty providers

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) and San Luis Walk-In Clinic welcomed four speciality providers Thursday morning.

Healthcare professionals came together to celebrate the expansion of specialty medical services in San Luis, Arizona.

Guests were also treated to breakfast and had the opportunity to meet the new specialists.

The new providers include orthopedic surgeon Dr. Todd K. Runyan, rheumatologist Dr. Madhu Arora, and endocrinologists Dr. Yanal Massamat and Dr. Oscar L. Castro.

"I think the benefit is that people don't have to drive all the way to Yuma anymore to get this care, and a lot of times with orthopedic problems, there's many different visits to the doctor, so they'll save themselves multiple visits up there and even to, you know, for hand surgery, there's no one else in Yuma County that does hand surgery," Dr. Runyan shared.

The new specialty services are now available at the San Luis Medical Mall located at Oak Avenue and County 24th Street.

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