National Night Out 2026 happening soon in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) - More than 15 law enforcement agencies will take part in National Night Out 2026 in Calexico.

The event is taking place next Thursday, November 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

It'll be in front of the Calexico Police Station on Fifth Street. There will be live music and food vendors at the event.

This is the second year the Calexico Police Department (CPD) has organized the event as it's to show the human side of law enforcement officers as they spend time with local families.

"As well as Mexicali Police Department, that's going to be crossing the border. We'll have horses there. We'll have police gear. And this event is more so to bring the community to know the people that have patrolled their citizens or the city and get to know their citizens, too," said Chief Armando Orozco with CPD. "So this is one where now you get to meet the officers, be on name basis with them, and it's a good community building."

Last year, nearly 300 people attended National Night Out.

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