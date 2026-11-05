Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego announce federal funding to improve Fortuna Railroad

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA) - Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) announced $9.6 million in federal funding for three projects to improve railroad crossing safety, including Yuma County.

The funding, according to a press release, is to support "planning and design work to address dangerous railroad crossings, reduce traffic delays, and improve the movement of people and goods across Arizona."

This was awarded through the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program, which was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Sen. Kelly helped "helped negotiate and pass," the press release said.

"Arizonans shouldn't have to worry about dangerous railroad crossings when they're driving to work or taking their kids to school," said Kelly. "This funding to improve our transportation infrastructure will keep families safe."

"Arizona's railroads are critical links that keep our state's economy flowing. This federal funding in railroad crossing safety will further ensure people get where they need to go safely and goods move more efficiently," said Sen. Gallego. "Investing in our infrastructure means creating good-paying jobs, improving safety, and making sure communities across Arizona have access to the public infrastructure they deserve."

Yuma County was awarded $2 million to "the design of improvements to the existing Fortuna Road railroad crossing," the press release said.

"For too long, residents of the Fortuna Foothills have experienced recurring and prolonged closures at the Fortuna Road railroad crossing, disrupting daily travel and raising serious public safety concerns. This $2 million federal investment represents a significant step toward a permanent solution by advancing the project through final design and bringing us closer to construction," said Martin Porchas, Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. "We appreciate Senators Kelly and Gallego's support and the Federal Railroad Administration's investment in this critical infrastructure project. Yuma County looks forward to continuing our work with our federal and state partners to improve transportation safety, reliability, and emergency access for our residents."

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