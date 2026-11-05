SPECIAL REPORT: A look inside the Center of the World at Felicity’s Museum of History in Granite

FELICITY, Calif. (KYMA) - About 15 miles west of Yuma along Interstate 8, a unique landmark in our desert is working to preserve human history for generations to come.

The Museum of History in Granite, located in Felicity, California, is officially recognized as the Center of the World.

The site features a 21-foot granite and glass pyramid marking the designated location, surrounded by monuments and historical displays.

The vision began with a children's book written by the museum's founder, 97-year-old Mayor Jacques-André Istel.

Istel said the pyramid was inspired by his book, "COE: The Good Dragon at the Center of the World." After including a pyramid in the story, his wife encouraged him to bring it to life.

In 1985, five Imperial County supervisors unanimously passed a law designating Felicity as the official Center of the World. Four years later, France's National Geographic Institute recognized the designation.

Today, the museum features 20 monuments, more than 700 engraved granite panels and over 1,000 illustrations etched into stone.

Each panel documents a piece of human history, with the goal of preserving those stories for thousands of years.

The grounds also feature unique historical attractions, including a staircase from the original Eiffel Tower.

But when Istel first visited the area in the 1950s, he says the landscape was nothing more than open desert.

His vision eventually transformed the land into a destination dedicated to history, culture and preservation.

"We came out to see what it was like in the desert and see if we liked it or not," Mayor Istel said. "And there was nothing. This is before we even thought of museums or monuments. Bare desert. I thought, 'We need a central point.' And what's a better central point than the official center of the world that has never been officially set by law."

Beyond his work in Felicity, Istel is also known for his contributions to parachuting and skydiving.

Recognized as the "Father of Sport Parachuting and Skydiving," one of his original parachute designs is housed at the Smithsonian Institution.

His accomplishments have also earned him recognition in France, including honorary membership in the French Foreign Legion.

Through the Museum of History in Granite, Istel hopes to leave behind something that will stand the test of time, preserving the stories of humanity one monument at a time.

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