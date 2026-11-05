Sentencing postponed for man who pled guilty to Yuma house party shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Sentencing for the man who accepted a plea deal in connection the Yuma house party shooting has been postponed.

Aden Arviso, 23, pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault, which is a Class 3 felony, last month.

The plea deal came after the state prosecution called for a status hearing during the fourth day of Arviso's trial.

Arviso will serve five years minimum under the plea agreement. Probation was not offered as part of the agreement.

During the hearing, Arviso's family, victims' families, the prosecution and defense provided statements before the judge rescheduled the hearing to next Thursday, November 12.

The other suspect in the shooting, Abraham Colin, 22, was sentenced to serve 20 years for the murder charge, and an additional ten years for the assault charge consecutively, after pleading guilty back in August to second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

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