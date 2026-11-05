Yuma man gets probation after fatal rollover crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: In a previous version of this story, we said Ashley Lopez was Jesus Garcia's passenger, but later learned she wasn't Garcia's passenger. That portion of the story has been removed from this article.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - A Yuma man was sentenced to probation Thursday after accepting a plea deal in a rollover crash that killed a Yuma woman.

Jesus Garcia, 20, will serve 60 months of probation after a deadly street-racing crash in January of 2025 that claimed the life of Ashley Lopez, 18.

Garcia pleaded guilty to manslaughter. All of the other charges he was facing including second degree murder were dropped.

He faced a five-year prison sentence, with a maximum of ten years, but received probation instead.

"The court does find that probation is appropriate in your case. A lack of previous criminal history and your attempt to render aid to the people who were injured—it was a poor decision, a bad decision that resulted in a horrible consequence," said Judge David M. Hobbs. "The court does not find that there was any malicious intent to harm anyone."

Garcia's attorney, Joshua Cordova, argued for a shorter probation term, saying Garcia rendered aid to the injured parties and did not leave the scene.

"Our request is that he gets 36 months or even four years of probation, Judge," Cordova remarked.

Judge Hobbs, in response, said Garcia could become eligible for early termination of his probation if he demonstrates good behavior and complies with its conditions.

"When I place people on probation and they ask for a shorter term, I say, 'Do well on probation and comply with everything,'" Hobbs explained.

As the sentencing hearing drew to a close, the judge asked Garcia whether he wished to address the court, and Garcia had this to say: "I tried to save both lives. I mean, one didn't make it...I tried my best."

Garcia will begin serving his probation sentence immediately.

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