Man who pled guilty in crash that killed teen sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The man who accepted a plea deal in connection to a rollover crash that killed an 18-year-old woman in Yuma last year was sentenced to five years of probation.

Jesus Garcia, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month in the January 2025 crash, which happened in the area of County 18th Street and Avenue 1E.

Investigators said the crash involved street racing, and said Garcia lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over. The passenger, 18-year-old Ashley Lopez, died at the hospital.

All other charges against Garcia were dropped as part of the plea deal.

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