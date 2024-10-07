YUHSD Governing Board Candidates participating in public forum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monday night the Yuma community was given the chance to understand the ideas and intentions of candidates for the Yuma Union High School District governing board.

The Colorado River Tea Party hosted a forum with the public asking candidates, what they thought are important questions regarding the schools.

The event took place at Community Christian Church.

Members of the public submitted note cards with questions such as, how will the candidates make time for events if elected, how they plan to use schools funds, and questions regarding gender bathrooms and title IX.

Candidate Edward Thomas was able to share how the forum is able to benefit both the public and the candidates.

"They get to see the differing views [of] what we think, how we believe, and if we really believe truly like they do, and it's important for us to get out message out so that they can see how we believe," said Thomas.

The eight candidates will be running for three opening seats.

The candidates are:

Chris Larson

Virginia Legros

Edward Thomas

Carlos Gonzalez

Brian Martin

Shelley Mellon

David Lara

Lizeth Servin

Current board member and candidate, David Lara shares why members of the community should attend these events.

"Every time there's an opportunity they should go, becuase they have to really look at the candidates, not just for the school board, it's for all the elections, and the better informed the community are I think the better the decision they’re going to make," said Lara.

One candidate, Lizeth Servin, was able to share why she is running for a seat.

"Even though the district is one district, but we have multiple schools, seven schools, and South County. I believe that we need a better representation of our school and what I want to do is I want to focus individually on each school and see what the challenges and their needs are," said Servin.

These candidates will be on the November ballot.

