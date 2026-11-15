Kyle has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes at PAWS Shelter of Central Texas. Here are a few of the faces you can meet and apply to adopt.

Breed: Colorpoint Shorthair

Colorpoint Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with orange/red points

White with orange/red points Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Nigel is a young Colorpoint Shorthair kitten with soft white fur and orange-red markings. If you’re looking for a playful little buddy to grow up with your family, Nigel could be a great match.

👉 Meet NIGEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Colorpoint Shorthair

Colorpoint Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with orange/red points

White with orange/red points Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Petie is another adorable Colorpoint Shorthair kitten with similar coloring to Nigel. He’s a tiny guy now, but he’s ready to bond with a new family who will love him as he grows.

👉 Meet PETIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red and white

Orange/red and white Adoption Fee: $99

Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Meet Orange Man! 🍊

He’s a big, beautiful, shy boy with a fluffy orange-and-white coat. The team at PAWS is still getting to know his personality, but if you love gentle, reserved adult cats, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet ORANGE MAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Dottie is a black-and-white kitten with a classic tuxedo-style look. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a real home.

👉 Meet DOTTIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Mustard is a white Domestic Shorthair kitten who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten from a young age, he could be a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet MUSTARD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kyle, TX, consider visiting PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to meet these cats in person and talk with staff about the best match for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.