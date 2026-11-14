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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Kyle — Clothes, Furniture & Pet Gear
Kyle neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from clothing to furniture to pet supplies. Here are a few worth a look.
Fabula T-Shirt - Navy XXL
Item: Fabula T-shirt
Condition: Navy color t-shirt with 'Fabula' print, size XXL. Owner bought two by accident and is giving one away.
Location: Brookside, Kyle, TX
Category: Clothing & accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable everyday shirt if you wear XXL or like an oversized fit.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Wooden Roll-Top Desk
Item: Vintage wooden roll-top desk
Condition: Classic style with multiple drawers and compartments. One drawer is missing.
Location: Plum Creek, Kyle, TX
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice piece if you like older furniture or need a desk with storage and don’t mind the missing drawer.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Dog Training Treat Pouch
Item: Dog training treat pouch
Condition: Has a clip and a buckle. One strap is broken but could be sewn. The clip works, the zipper works, and the pouch itself works.
Location: Crosswinds, Kyle, TX
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for walks or training sessions if you’re okay with fixing or using it with the working clip.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Kyle tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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