Kyle neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from clothing to furniture to pet supplies. Here are a few worth a look.

Item: Fabula T-shirt

Condition: Navy color t-shirt with 'Fabula' print, size XXL. Owner bought two by accident and is giving one away.

Location: Brookside, Kyle, TX

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable everyday shirt if you wear XXL or like an oversized fit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage wooden roll-top desk

Condition: Classic style with multiple drawers and compartments. One drawer is missing.

Location: Plum Creek, Kyle, TX

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice piece if you like older furniture or need a desk with storage and don’t mind the missing drawer.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dog training treat pouch

Condition: Has a clip and a buckle. One strap is broken but could be sewn. The clip works, the zipper works, and the pouch itself works.

Location: Crosswinds, Kyle, TX

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for walks or training sessions if you’re okay with fixing or using it with the working clip.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Kyle tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.