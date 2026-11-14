Looking for a new feline friend in Kyle, TX? These sweet kittens are waiting at PAWS Shelter of Central Texas for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $124

Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Location: Kyle, TX

Coulda is a young gray/blue Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting while he waits for you.

👉 Meet COULDA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $124

Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Location: Kyle, TX

Shoulda is a cream/ivory Domestic Shorthair kitten who would love a cozy home, fun toys, and a person to call his own.

👉 Meet SHOULDA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $124

Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Location: Kyle, TX

Woulda is another adorable cream/ivory Domestic Shorthair boy hoping someone will choose him and give him a forever home.

👉 Meet WOULDA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kyle, TX, consider visiting PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to meet these kittens in person or call PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to ask about them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.