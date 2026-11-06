🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Kyle, Texas

Looking for a four-legged friend in Kyle, TX? These adoptable dogs at PAWS Shelter of Central Texas are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: Blue Lacy/Texas Lacy / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Blue Lacy/Texas Lacy / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $139

Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Location: Kyle, TX

BLUEY is a new arrival at PAWS and is still settling in. The team is getting to know his personality and how he feels about dogs, cats, and kids, and they’ll share more as he relaxes and opens up.

If you’re patient and excited to watch a dog’s story unfold, BLUEY could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet BLUEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $139

Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Location: Kyle, TX

SANSA has just arrived at the shelter and is taking some time to explore and feel safe. Staff are still learning about her likes, dislikes, and how she does with other dogs, cats, and children.

If you’re looking to give a herding breed a second chance and can offer structure and love, SANSA may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet SANSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd

Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption fee: $219

Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Location: Kyle, TX

Angel is a large-breed puppy with Great Pyrenees and Anatolian Shepherd roots, so she’ll likely grow into a big, strong dog. Families considering Angel should be ready for training, socialization, and plenty of exercise as she grows.

If you’re prepared for the fun (and work!) of a guardian-type puppy, Angel could be a wonderful long-term companion.

👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $139

Shelter: PAWS Shelter of Central Texas (Public for Animal Welfare)

Location: Kyle, TX

BRODIE is another recent arrival at PAWS. He’s a large mixed-breed boy with a striking brindle coat. The shelter is still learning about his personality and how he does with dogs, cats, and kids, and will update as they know more.

If you’re open to getting to know a big-hearted mystery mix, BRODIE might be your next best friend.

👉 Meet BRODIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kyle, TX, consider visiting PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to meet these dogs in person. You can also call the shelter at (check PAWS Shelter of Central Texas’ website for the current phone number) to ask about availability, meet-and-greets, and what each dog needs in a home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.