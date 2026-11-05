🏥 Kyle, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $65+/hr Pay

Kyle’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and pharmacies serving all the new neighborhoods. Here are a couple of strong openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Kyle, TX

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $65.00 – $85.00 per hour + potential bonus/commission

+ potential bonus/commission Application window closes: 02/04/2027

Lead a busy community pharmacy while still focusing on patient care. You’ll manage pharmacists and techs, oversee safety, inventory, and workflow, and run patient care programs like immunizations. Requires an active Texas pharmacist license, immunization certification, and being listed as pharmacist-in-charge; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

Employer: Harbor Health

Location: Kyle, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + potential quarterly and annual value-based bonuses

Join a team-based primary care clinic that focuses on outcomes, not just visit volume. You’ll provide in-person and virtual care, work closely with an interdisciplinary team, and help shape clinical workflows in a value-based model. Role includes generous PTO, 10 paid holidays, CME allowance and time, medical/dental/vision, occurrence-based malpractice, 401(k), and company equity. Requires Texas license (or ability to obtain), Board Certification in FM or IM, DEA, and CPR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Kyle’s healthcare options are expanding month by month.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.