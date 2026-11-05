🍽️ Kyle, TX Food Jobs With Multiple Openings & Tip Pay

Kyle’s food scene is growing fast, and a lot of spots are looking for reliable people who want steady hours and room to grow. If you like a busy kitchen or a quick-service vibe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tc4 & Co Hospitality (Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries & Shakes)

Tc4 & Co Hospitality (Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries & Shakes) Location: Kyle, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Team members typically average $18+ per hour with base pay + tip share (not guaranteed)

Back-of-house roles open: line cook, prep/salad cook, fry cook, grill cook. Fast-paced burger spot with a focus on “Quality is Everything,” plus health, life & dental insurance, shift and non-shift discounts, and advancement potential.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Location: Kyle, TX 78640

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From $14.00 per hour + tips, with potential increases after training

Front and back-of-house mix: customer service, food prep, POS/cash handling, and keeping the shop clean. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, employee discount, and a fast-paced team environment with both day and night shifts.

Employer: Koy Restaurant

Location: Kyle, TX

Type: Full-time (50–60 hours/week)

Pay: Listed as $8–$14/hour and $600–$750 per week, depending on experience

Busy kitchen role for someone who can handle high-stress rushes, multitask, and work overtime and weekends (schedule is Tuesday–Sunday). You’ll need at least a food handler’s license, and there are raises every 6 months (performance-based), plus employee discounts and bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each place is growing and may have other roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.