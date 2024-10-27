CSPD: Stabbing leaves one person seriously wounded

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported that one person was wounded in a stabbing that occurred near South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road on Saturday, Oct. 26.

According to CSPD, when officers arrived at the scene around 4:45 p.m. they found the suspect, 39-year-old Frank Sanders, and arrested him.

Officers then gave aid to the victim whose stab wounds were serious but not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

