    • KXRM

    CSPD: Stabbing leaves one person seriously wounded

    By Dara Korn,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tRGm_0wNsMPop00

    (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported that one person was wounded in a stabbing that occurred near South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road on Saturday, Oct. 26.

    According to CSPD, when officers arrived at the scene around 4:45 p.m. they found the suspect, 39-year-old Frank Sanders, and arrested him.

    Officers then gave aid to the victim whose stab wounds were serious but not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

    Donna Allison
    1d ago
    Wow another everyday occurance these days it seems 😕😒! Satan be cast out in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ 🙏 Amen 🙏🙌
