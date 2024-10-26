2 arrested after shooting on I-25 in Denver

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Two men were arrested after a shooting that happened on Interstate 25 Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on northbound I-25 near U.S. Highway 36. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told FOX31 that the incident appeared to have started as a road rage shooting. Investigators do not believe that the two people involved knew each other.

Two men were taken into custody and the sheriff’s office said they are working on exact charges.

Some lanes of the interstate and an on-ramp were closed for the investigation but all roadways have since reopened.

