Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXRM

    2 arrested after shooting on I-25 in Denver

    By Brooke Williams,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26f2ut_0wNfRY0c00

    DENVER ( KDVR ) — Two men were arrested after a shooting that happened on Interstate 25 Saturday morning.

    According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on northbound I-25 near U.S. Highway 36. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    1 killed in rollover crash in Commerce City

    A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told FOX31 that the incident appeared to have started as a road rage shooting. Investigators do not believe that the two people involved knew each other.

    Two men were taken into custody and the sheriff’s office said they are working on exact charges.

    Some lanes of the interstate and an on-ramp were closed for the investigation but all roadways have since reopened.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

    Related Search

    Criminal arrestsDenver shootingRoad rage incidentsViolent crimeCommerce cityTraffic disruptions

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    jdam !
    23h ago
    governor Polis says crime is down
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    KXRM1 day ago
    I-25 reopens in Pueblo after crash
    KXRMlast hour
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KXRM2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in fatal Hwy 24 crash
    KXRM5 days ago
    2 storms around Halloween forecast to potentially double Colorado's snowpack: Whiteout daily snow report
    The Denver Gazette3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Man who helped family with home installation returned to their house several days later wearing a mask, only to hit little girl in the head, causing her to lose consciousness, before he tried to abduct the child; charged
    Shreveport Magazine3 days ago
    Mechanics Name Car Brands With the Most Engine Problems
    Mens Journal2 days ago
    Widely shared video shows political Halloween display destroyed by passerby in Denver neighborhood
    FOX31 Denver2 days ago
    Abducted Child Found Safe In Self-Storage Unit
    modernstoragemedia.com1 day ago
    UPDATE: Wandering toddler safely home
    KXRM1 day ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    KXRM9 hours ago
    CSPD: Man dies in crash involving city bus
    KXRM3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    CSPD: Stabbing leaves one person seriously wounded
    KXRM1 day ago
    Rollover crash leaves part of I-25 closed
    KXRM2 days ago
    DUI arrest after train hits abandoned car
    KXRM1 day ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    ‘All God’: North Carolina couple recounts surviving Helene by floating on couch
    KXRM1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    I-25 reopened after fatal car vs. fuel tanker crash
    KXRM2 days ago
    Burglar hid in crawl space after trying to steal copper pipes
    KXRM3 days ago
    Does the elevator’s ‘door close’ button actually do anything?
    KXRM2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Recalled Frozen Treats Sold In Colorado Could Make You Sick
    97.3 KBCO3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    KXRM3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy