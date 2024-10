“Movers for Military” drive to support veterans

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A moving company in Colorado Springs is kicking off its first “Movers for Military” campaign.

Two Men and a Truck have joined forces with the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center . The initiative focuses on collecting donations to assist those in need.

“It’s a big support not only for our community but for these veterans that have served our county,” Jackson Wibbels, Two Men and a Truck Operations Manager explained. “For Two Men and a Truck, these campaigns have been a big part of our foundation as a business, really doubling down on our core values and giving back to the community.”

They are asking for contributions of canned foods, winter apparel, household items, and more.

“I was deeply touched by the gesture of Two Men and a Truck to choose us to help our military members, veterans, and family members through this drive,” Robert McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Executive Director said. “Any time you can partner with a community organization that is doing great business and get an organization like Mt, Carmel which is a veterans service business, it’s a win-win.”

Donations will be accepted through Nov. 6. Two Men and a Truck will pick up the collections and drop them off at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center on Nov. 8.

There are several drop-off locations across Colorado Springs with donation boxes:

Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Piercing, 524 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Capital Truck Repair, 3340 Capital Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80939

Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Action Automotive Service INC., 3335 Fillmore Ridge Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Auto Tech Plaza, 425 W Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Mission Coffee Roasters INC., 11641 Ridgeline Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, 7335 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Chief Petroleum Co., 301 S 10th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

3 Hundred Days Distilling, 279 Beacon Lite Rd G, Monument, CO 80132

“It’s that time of the year, it’s the giving time of the year,” McLaughlin explained. “It’s the time of year when we are looking for resources to make sure we can continue to give back and of course, during the holiday season it’s more important than ever as it gets cold out and people are gearing up for Thanksgiving, the Christmas holiday, that sometimes they don’t have things.”

