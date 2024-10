Position open at public, police relationship commission

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs City Council is looking to fill a volunteer vacancy for the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC).

LETAC was formed in June 2020 to make recommendations to the city council to promote improved understanding and relationships between CSPD and the public. The Commission meets on the first Monday of every month at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

City Council said interested applicants must live in the city and have documents submitted by Thursday, Nov. 7 by 5 p.m. Applications and resumes can be submitted online, emailed to Ayana Garcia at Ayana.Garcia@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Ayana Garcia 107 N. Nevada Suite #300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

