    • KXRM

    Salvation Army holding first hiring fair for bell ringers

    By Brett Yager,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAvfh_0wG6r5cV00

    (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Salvation Army is hiring for its seasonal Red Kettle Campaign starting with its first hiring fair on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Monument.

    The fair begins on Tuesday at Serrano’s Coffee located at 625 Highway 15 in Monument from 10 a.m. to noon. The Salvation Army said applicants must be over the age of 18 and have a state-issued ID or Driver’s License and a Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, or Passport.

    According to the Salvation Army, bell ringers can pick their hours and choose where to work at several dozen locations in Colorado Springs and Fountain Valley. The position offers $16 an hour and runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 24. The Salvation Army says is a good opportunity for those who might not have employment or Seniors and College Students during the holiday break.

    Other job fair dates are the Starbucks at 8193 Carmela Grove in Falcon on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Salvation Army Fountain location at 208 Cunningham Drive on Friday, Oct. 25 starting at 10 a.m. and the Salvation Army at 908 Yuma Street on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Nov. 5 both starting at 10 a.m.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

