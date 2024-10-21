Josh & John’s introduces limited-time flavor

(COLORADO SPRINGS)—To celebrate Colorado College’s 150th homecoming festivities, local ice cream parlor Josh & John’s has created a special flavor.

The limited-time flavor will be released on Monday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. and feature VIP tasting. The special flavor ‘Tiger Blood’ is a nod to the college where John Krakauer, owner, and co-founder of Josh & John’s, attended and graduated with the Class of 1985.

The flavor is described as a “fun, fruity, and deadly red combination of flavors.”

Tiger Blood will be sold at the ice cream parlor’s Downtown store at 329 N. Tejon Street, and at Tiger Hockey games in Robson Arena until sold out.

