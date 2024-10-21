Open in App
    DUI: Here’s why not to refuse a chemical test in Colorado

    By Sarah Ferguson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11h3zr_0wFtAKVP00

    (COLORADO) — As part of the Colorado State Patrol’s (CSP) “Don’t Underestimate Impairment” campaign, troopers are explaining the consequences and penalties of DUIs, along with how drivers can make things worse if they refuse or attempt to delay a chemical test when requested by law enforcement that may suspect impairment.

    In addition to the threats impaired drivers pose to others on the road, CSP warned that if people are pulled over for suspected impairment and refuse chemical testing, that decision alone, will only compound a driver’s problems and could work against them even further as they go through the court process.

    “In Colorado, with the privilege of receiving a license to drive in this state, you have agreed to submit a chemical test when requested if the officer places you under arrest for driving under the influence,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

    According to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the state’s Express Consent Law “requires any driver to consent to a chemical test if a police officer has reasonable grounds to believe the person is driving under the influence or their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired because of alcohol, drugs or both.”

    If people fail to cooperate with the chemical testing process during the investigation of an alcohol or drug-related DUI arrest, Colorado will revoke their driving privileges.

    “Neither the roadside breath test (PBT) nor a later test at a detox facility satisfy the requirement to cooperate,” according to the DMV. “For alcohol testing, it is only the Intoxilyzer test administered by the officer or the blood test taken at the officer’s request that satisfies the chemical testing requirement.”

    According to CSP, by refusing a chemical test, drivers can face automatic consequences:

    • One automatic consequence is a longer revocation of the driver’s license at the DMV.
    • For a first offense, the driver’s license revocation will increase from 9 months to one year.
    • In addition, the driver will be classified as a Persistent Drunk Driver (PDD) and be required to use an ignition interlock device for a minimum of two-year period.
    • The ignition interlock device will be required regardless of whether the driver is convicted of the impaired driving offense in criminal court.

    “Making a good decision “in the moment” while already intoxicated is unlikely,” said Col. Packard. “Don’t underestimate the consequences of this choice, and plan ahead for a sober ride.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

