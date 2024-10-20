Open in App
    Twelve new firefighters graduate in Stratmoor Hills

    By Dara Korn,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ce55w_0wElnIhj00

    (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Stratmoor Hills Fire District, on Saturday, Oct. 20, Chief Shawn Bittle, the District Board of Directors, and the Stratmoor Hills community honored 12 graduating firefighters who completed extensive training in key professional skills.

    The coursework spans several months and requires hundreds of hours of classroom and hands-on training.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uAEP_0wElnIhj00
    Courtesy: Stratmoor Hills Fire Department

    These firefighters are part of a team of 22 who protect more than 6,000 households and 13,000 community members in the Stratmoor Hills Fire District.

    Founded in 1960 to serve fewer than 50 households, the department began with one pickup and a retired fire truck from Peterson Air Force Base. Today, the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department collaborates with Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security-Widefield, and Fort Carson for fire, wildfire, and emergency medical services. They also partner with the Southern Colorado Wildfire Organization.

    With several full-time firefighters, EMTs, and over 20 volunteer firefighters, the department has responded to more than 1,500 emergency calls this year, including medical services, fire alarms, and hazardous materials.

