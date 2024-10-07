Here’s why many Coloradans don’t get this state holiday off

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Four years ago, Colorado changed state law to replace the second Monday of October from formerly Columbus Day to Frances Xavier Cabrini Day . While this is now a holiday in Colorado, many people don’t get Monday off.

The holiday is based on Mother Cabrini, who moved from Italy to New York in the late 1880s. Cabrini was a “humanitarian champion of immigrants and children,” according to House Bill 20-1031 , “Replace Columbus Day With New State Holiday.”

In the early 1900s, Cabrini moved to Colorado and opened the Queen of Heaven Orphanage for girls in north Denver. She also founded a summer camp for the Queen of Heaven orphans in Mount Vernon Canyon, known for the “ miracle of the mountains ,” where Cabrini was credited for finding water on the land.

The law signed in 2020 replaced Columbus Day with Cabrini Day, making it a legal holiday standing with other holidays like New Year’s Day, Christmas, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Labor Day and a few others.

Despite Cabrini Day becoming a state holiday, it doesn’t always mean a mandatory day off work for everyone.

The Department of Personnel and Administration said classified state employees get all the legal state and federal holidays off, including Monday. However, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, whether or not you get a federal or state holiday off is based on your workplace.

It’s not only Frances Xavier Cabrini Day that many Coloradans don’t have off.

Holidays that employees have off all depend on the company. So, classified state employees have the day off, but if you have to head to work on Monday, it’s because holidays aren’t always a day off from work for many employees.

