Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXRM

    Teen killed, family seriously hurt in Commerce City hit-and-run

    By Samantha Jarpe,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4es4Gb_0vxuIrVK00

    DENVER (KDVR) – The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a teen and seriously injured three of their family members Sunday night.

    The crash happened on Holly Street at East 58th Avenue.

    Pedestrian, 75, killed in Boulder County hit-and-run, suspect truck sought

    According to police, around 8:30 p.m., an Audi sedan struck a family of four driving on Holly Street. The Audi did not have the right-of-way.

    Police said the driver and passengers of the Audi “immediately bailed out,” jumping into a nearby vehicle that drove away.

    A teenager in the vehicle was killed, while the parents and another teen were seriously injured.

    Police said they were in contact with the owner of the Audi and were still investigating who was responsible for the incident.

    Any witnesses or anyone with information was asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department tip line at 303-289-3626. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    CSPD investigating possible human remains connected to missing person
    KXRM1 day ago
    Combating human trafficking in Southern Colorado
    KXRM11 hours ago
    Crash between motorcycle and electric Onewheel
    KXRM1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    CSPD searches for 2nd victim after Vermijo Park shooting
    KXRM3 days ago
    Widefield School District 3 celebrates 150 years
    KXRM1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    KXRM3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Pueblo homicide unsolved three years later
    KXRM15 hours ago
    Twin police officers charged with theft of city funds
    KXRM4 days ago
    CSFD releases cause of Colorado Springs apartment fire
    KXRM4 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Discovery Canyon Campus opens new fieldhouse
    KXRM5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    A year since Return to Nature: What has been done?
    KXRM4 days ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    KXRM2 days ago
    Free pumpkin pickin’ palooza at Venetucci Farm
    KXRM1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Emergency overdose kits to be installed at Ford Amphitheater
    KXRM5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Snow guns on! A-Basin begins making snow
    KXRM23 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Skeleton craze kicks off in Manitou: Vote for your favorite
    KXRM14 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    What are Coloradans favorite pumpkin products?
    KXRM19 hours ago
    DEA’s Red Ribbon Week initiative begins Oct. 7
    KXRM1 day ago
    Local fall shopping one day event at Peak Lighting
    KXRM14 hours ago
    CSPD and partners host fourth annual Balltoberfest
    KXRM21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy