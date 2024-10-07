Teen killed, family seriously hurt in Commerce City hit-and-run

DENVER (KDVR) – The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a teen and seriously injured three of their family members Sunday night.

The crash happened on Holly Street at East 58th Avenue.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m., an Audi sedan struck a family of four driving on Holly Street. The Audi did not have the right-of-way.

Police said the driver and passengers of the Audi “immediately bailed out,” jumping into a nearby vehicle that drove away.

A teenager in the vehicle was killed, while the parents and another teen were seriously injured.

Police said they were in contact with the owner of the Audi and were still investigating who was responsible for the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information was asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department tip line at 303-289-3626. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

