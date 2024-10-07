Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXRM

    Board of Directors explain why Veterans Day Parade was canceled

    By Sarah Ferguson,

    2 days ago

    (COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News is learning more about the reasons why the 2024 Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade was canceled. We first brought our viewers this story on Friday, Oct. 4, after our newsroom received a message from a viewer who was sent a ‘Notice of Cancelation.’

    On the event’s website , the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade Board of Directors posted a news release explaining more about why this year’s parade was canceled.

    According to the release, the event’s deadline for participants to sign up was Tuesday, Oct. 1, and according to the Board of Directors, by that date, they “had not received enough groups signed up to make the parade viable in 2024.”

    The release went on to explain that since COVID-19, the event has seen fewer participating groups, spectators, and sponsors.

    “Since our first parade in 2000, we have not charged participants an entry fee, unlike most other community parades as we did not want our Veteran groups and participants to shoulder the expenses of paying for a parade meant to honor them and their service,” explained the Board of Directors.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALqE3_0vxfC9q800
      Courtesy: FOX21 News
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgOyY_0vxfC9q800
      Courtesy: FOX21 News
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGsFZ_0vxfC9q800
      Courtesy: FOX21 News
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIvjX_0vxfC9q800
      Courtesy: FOX21 News

    According to the news release, as expenses continue to rise for various parade-related costs including; insurance, police support, waste removal, and barriers, just to name a few, the Board of Directors continues to seek additional sponsors to help.

    “The parade board regrets having to make this decision, as we have been planning the 2024 parade since December of 2023 and much effort has been expended with the coordination, logistics, planning, and fundraising.”

    The release went on to state that the event is still planned for 2025 and once more details are confirmed, people can expect to see that information posted to the event’s website.

    “We thank all of our sponsors, participants, the military, and the city in our previous efforts to run a great parade and we look forward to future support in recognizing our community’s veterans in 2025 and beyond,” the Board of Directors wrote.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    UPDATE: Veterans Day Parade brought back by community leaders for Nov. 9
    KXRM1 day ago
    North Springs VRC’s fall festival to benefit education
    KXRM4 days ago
    Cañon City hosts community meeting to address crime
    KXRM5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    2024 Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade canceled
    KXRM5 days ago
    Skeleton craze kicks off in Manitou: Vote for your favorite
    KXRM19 hours ago
    Combating human trafficking in Southern Colorado
    KXRM16 hours ago
    Twin police officers charged with theft of city funds
    KXRM4 days ago
    Emergency overdose kits to be installed at Ford Amphitheater
    KXRM5 days ago
    Widefield School District 3 celebrates 150 years
    KXRM1 day ago
    How fentanyl ends up in your neighborhood
    KXRM5 days ago
    Crash between motorcycle and electric Onewheel
    KXRM2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Southern Colorado city lands on top 25 list of worst drivers in the U.S.
    KXRM4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    CSPD investigating possible human remains connected to missing person
    KXRM1 day ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    KXRM3 days ago
    Purple Onion accepting donations, funds for Helene relief
    KXRM2 days ago
    Morning fire closes downtown restaurant
    KXRM4 days ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    KXRM18 hours ago
    Snow guns on! A-Basin begins making snow
    KXRM1 day ago
    Navy runs past Air Force 34-7, reaches 5-0 for first time since 2017
    KXRM4 days ago
    Colorado Lottery announces $3 million winner in Pueblo
    KXRM2 days ago
    Mountain Mike’s Pizza coming to Colorado Springs
    KXRM4 days ago
    Over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry recalled: USDA
    KXRM7 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    A year since Return to Nature: What has been done?
    KXRM4 days ago
    CSFD releases cause of Colorado Springs apartment fire
    KXRM5 days ago
    Pueblo homicide unsolved three years later
    KXRM20 hours ago
    CSPD and partners host fourth annual Balltoberfest
    KXRM1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy