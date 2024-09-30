Open in App
    U.S. Air Force Academy cadet’s cause of death revealed in autopsy

    By Norishka Pachot,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWVFR_0vpKPKwC00

    (U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — An autopsy report by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office revealed the cause of death for the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) 19-year-old cadet who died in early September.

    Fourth Class Cadet Avery Koonce was found unconscious in her dormitory on Wednesday, Sept. 4. According to USAFA, first responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

    U.S. Air Force Academy investigating 19-year-old cadet’s death

    “We lost an incredible teammate last night – while only with us for a short time, Avery positively
    impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA,” Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent said previously.

    According to the autopsy report requested and released to FOX21 News on Monday, Sept. 30, Koonce had a history of chronic cough that had severely worsened, and the Coroner said the cadet died as a result of “ Paeniclostridium sordellii sepsis complicating parainfluenza laryngotracheobronchitis.”

    Paeniclostridium sordellii is a bacteria that can cause pneumonia, arthritis, and in some rare cases, sepsis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people can carry the bacteria without being infected and it can be found in the environment.

    The report further detailed that there were also signs of fluid build-up, inflammation, and submucosal hemorrhage in Koonce’s throat. The bacteria was identified in her left lung.

    Koonce also tested positive for Parainfluenza 3 , also known as human parainfluenza viruses (HPIVs), which are often associated with bronchiolitis, bronchitis, and pneumonia. According to the CDC, these viruses can cause general common cold symptoms such as a cough, fever, and a runny nose. However, serious cases of HPIVs can cause pneumonia in people with weakened immune symptoms or older adults.

    “In this case, it’s likely that the bacterial infection was secondary to the parainfluenza infection identified on the viral PCR that resulted in her laryngotracheobronchitis symptoms of severe cough and upper airway inflammation and edema,” the Coroner’s report explained.

    The cadet’s death, according to the report, was natural and no foul play is suspected.

    Cadet Koonce was a member of the Class of 2028 and was an athlete on the Women’s Track and Field team. Koonce’s memorial service was held in her hometown in Taylor, Texas on Thursday, Sept. 12.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

    Comments / 3
    Brian - MacDADDY
    9h ago
    YIKES. R.I.P. young lady!
    Anthony GM
    1d ago
    Prayers for the family 🙏🏽
