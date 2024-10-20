Liam Payne fans gather in great crowds to pay tribute in London’s Hyde Park

(CNN) — London’s Hyde Park was one of the several sites around the world this weekend for an outpouring of love, grief and recollection in honor of Liam Payne , the former One Direction boy band member who tragically fell to his death at a hotel in Buenos Aires last week at the age of 31.

Crowds gathered near the park’s Peter Pan statue, where they placed handwritten letters, teddy bears, balloons, photos and flowers, according to photos shared from the memorial. The scene created what looked like a scrapbook of both the singer’s life and the fans whose lives he touched.

While the mood appeared to be somber, the hundreds of people who showed up to celebrate Payne’s life also did so by singing some of his former band’s One Direction songs, including “Story of My Life,” “Night Changes” and “That’s What Makes You Beautiful,” according to footage posted online.

The Hyde Park memorial is one of many fan-organized vigils held throughout the weekend, with Payne’s supporters gathering across the world from London to Japan to Australia to the US to pay tribute to the singer.

In Paris, mourners gathered around and sang along with a man who played an acoustic version of One Direction’s song “Little Things,” video footage showed.

“If you ever feel alone, don’t. You were never on your own,” read one note, citing the lyrics from 1D’s song “Don’t Forget Where You Belong,” left at the memorial held in Milan on Sunday.

One young woman who attended a tribute in New York City told CNN affiliate WCBS, “It feels nice to know we’re not alone in it, because I think it’s important to surround yourself with people who understand what you’re going through.”

Payne’s global reach as a part of One Direction, both in life and now in death, have connected his fans around the globe, people who are coming back together in the days since his tragic death.

Fans finding support online

While some have gathered at one of the many memorials throughout the UK and the US, others are connecting on social media.

One Direction fan accounts, particularly on the former Twitter, were popular places for fans to gather during the group’s heyday circa the early 2010s to connect, share stories and indulge in excitement for and about the band.

The creator of @1DAlert on X told CNN last week that they slowly stopped using the account after the members of One Direction announced their hiatus in 2015.

“It was a very sad moment, given how close the fandom was, and the success that the Twitter account had,” Joseph Azar told CNN. At its peak, the account had more than 450,000 followers.

When Azar heard the news about Payne’s death last week, he said he didn’t know what to do or who to talk to.

“Then I remembered the thousands of people who still follow @1DAlert, and I knew this was the best place for me to be,” he said. “I knew that not only did I need this account to mourn, but thousands of other people did too.”

Azar said since restarting the account, many people have reached out to say how happy they were to see that the account was active again but sad given the circumstances.

“I hope I have been able to offer some peace for fellow fans,” Azar said.

Azar organized a listening party on Thursday night to celebrate Payne’s music and songwriting.

“I’ve been sharing memories and song lyrics and just listening to people share their feelings, and being there when I think they need it,” he said. “Because at this point, even as adults, this is still all we know – the boys, the fans, the fandom, and the power we all had when we got together.”

