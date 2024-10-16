Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXLYcom 4 News Now

    What Boeing’s massive financial crisis means for you

    By By Chris Isidore, CNN,

    2 days ago

    New York (CNN) — Boeing’s finances are a multi-billion-dollar problem for the company, its employees, suppliers and airline customers. The good news is that they probably won’t affect the average American – well, not very much.

    After 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists went on strike against the company a month ago, Boeing won’t be able to deliver all of its planes as promised. That will hurt airlines and could have a modest impact on the number of seats available, especially on domestic flights around the United States.

    Fewer seats could mean airlines will be forced to raise fares. But, currently, fares are falling because there is more capacity in the industry than there is demand to fly. Many of the planes not being delivered were likely due to replace older, less efficient planes.

    So the strike won’t limit your ability to fly. The planes owned by airlines are already sold. Just like when the automakers were on strike last year, no one took your Chevy away from you, Boeing planes that are currently in service will remain in service.

    But Boeing’s financial problems, which started long before the strike could hurt the broader US economy.

    Boeing’s cash crunch

    Boeing has been hemorrhaging money for more than five years, ever since two fatal crashes of the 737 Max in late 2018 and early 2019 killed 346 people and led to a 20-month grounding of the company’s best-selling plane.

    Since that time, Boeing has reported more than $33 billion in core operating losses, and there is no end in sight to the red ink. The strike that started September 13 is adding $1 billion in losses every month to the company’s bottom line, according to credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s. The problem is the halt of production of the 737 Max has cut off the most important source of funds for the company that gets most of its cash from aircraft sales at the time planes are delivered.

    Boeing is looking to raise up to $25 billion to help it weather the current storm through additional borrowing along with the sale of stock and debt. It is also planning to cut 10% of staff worldwide, or about 17,000 of 171,000 employees, in a cost-cutting move. Those employees will be hurt by the layoffs, as will the 33,000 strikers who will be getting a fraction of their normal salary in the form of strike benefits from the union.

    Hit to the economy

    Boeing’s financial problems are bad news for the US economy. It is the nation’s largest exporter. And more immediately, business in communities where laid-off Boeing employees and strikers live, mostly in Washington state, could see problems as those people pull back on spending. But the other way that the financial problems would spread beyond Boeing will be the impact of the strike on suppliers. Boeing has 10,000 suppliers, which can be found in all 50 US states. It estimates its own annual contribution to America’s economy at $79 billion, supporting 1.6 million jobs directly and indirectly.

    According to analysis by Anderson Economic Group, losses by Boeing employees, strikers, suppliers and the company itself, along with local governments, have already reached $5 billion in the first month of the strike.

    Boeing’s credit rating is at risk of being downgraded to junk bond status, which would create more financial problems by raising its cost of borrowing. Junk bond status means there’s an increased risk of default and perhaps bankruptcy. But even if it is forced to file for bankruptcy, that doesn’t mean it will go out of business. It just means Boeing would use the bankruptcy process to shed some of its unaffordable debt and other obligations. Numerous successful companies, including General Motors and most of the nation’s airlines, have gone through bankruptcy and gone on to report record profits afterwards.

    And it is not likely that Boeing would be forced out of business by its current financial crisis. Boeing and European rival Airbus are essentially the only companies that make the full-size jets that the global airline industry needs. Its place as part of a duopoly essentially ensures its survival .

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2024 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Government says Avista illegally cut down trees on federal land
    KXLYcom 4 News Now18 hours ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy