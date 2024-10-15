Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXLYcom 4 News Now

    Considering getting flood insurance after Milton and Helene? Here’s what to expect

    By By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN,

    2 days ago

    New York (CNN) — Up until a few weeks ago, residents of western North Carolina likely gave little consideration to purchasing flood insurance.

    But last month Hurricane Helene flooded much of that area, as well as other parts of the Southeast, resulting in up to $30 billion in uninsured flood damage .

    Their experience underscores the growing possibility that even property not on a coast can still get flooded and take severe damage.

    “If it rains at your home, it can flood at your home. There is no area of the country immune to flood hazards,” Mark Friedlander, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, an industry trade group, told CNN. Still, “lack of flood insurance is the largest insurance coverage gap we see across the United States,” he said.

    Here’s what you’re likely to encounter if you’re shopping around for flood insurance policies.

    Flood insurance 101

    Homeowners with mortgages are almost always required to have home insurance by their lenders. However, those policies alone typically don’t protect against damage from flooding. That’s also true for renters insurance.

    But homes located in federally designated high-risk flood plains , and in some cases homes outside them, could be required to have flood insurance.

    Most flood insurance is offered through the federally backed National Flood Insurance Program, a part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. These policies have to be purchased directly through private insurers and are only available for residents in a flood-prone community that participates in the program.

    Residents in communities that have taken efforts to reduce their risk of flooding and participate in NFIP’s rating program could receive discounts on flood insurance premiums.

    Under FEMA policies, coverage for single-family homes is capped at $250,000 for a building’s damage and $100,000 for its contents. Flood insurance for renters only covers the contents of their home, up to $100,000. For businesses, the maximum coverage is $500,000 for structural damage as well as contents stored.

    The fine print

    There’s a waiting period for flood insurance. NFIP policies only go into effect 30 days after a policy is purchased. In other words, you can’t beat the system by buying flood insurance right before a storm.

    The process of settling insurance claims can be lengthy, and policyholders often receive much less compensation than what they may have expected from their insurer after a flood hits. It’s not uncommon for policyholders to have to turn to litigation to try to get more compensation.

    How much will flood insurance cost you?

    Insurance may be less expensive in areas where flooding has generally been less likely, That’s not to say these regions are flood-proof, though. The NFIP estimates that more than 40% of NFIP flood insurance claims come from outside high-risk flood zones.

    The III estimates the average cost of an NFIP policy is $1,000 a year. Residents of low-risk areas can buy a policy for between $480 and $600 a year, according to the trade group.

    “There are also dozens of private flood insurers offering coverage at very competitive rates and typically more robust coverage than an NFIP policy,” said Friedlander.

    Andy Neal, a senior managing director at Aon who leads efforts to develop climate and natural catastrophe analytics, said the company is seeing an uptick in Americans getting flood insurance that way.

    “However, the increasing frequency and severity of severe weather, and climate risk in particular, means consumers need to prepare for higher premiums in the long term — and following events, like (hurricanes) Helene and Milton that result in large losses, in the near term,” said Neal, who was previously the chief actuary of the NFIP.

    In areas that recently experienced major flooding, insurers are likely to respond by either raising rates due to a higher perceived risk or pulling out entirely, according to Scott Hawkins, head of insurance research at asset manager Conning.

    One factor that will play a crucial role in informing flood insurers’ decisions is how much they pay to insure the policies they’re responsible for, known as “reinsurance,” he told CNN.

    “If the reinsurers are willing to take on the risk that the primary carrier writes, or at least a chunk of that at an affordable rate, that could go a long way towards mitigating either a company pulling out of a market or raising rates,” Hawkins said.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2024 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Look up: A once-in-80,000-years comet may be visible after sunset between now and October 24, 2024
    KXLYcom 4 News Now2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    5 Big Changes to Medicare Part D for 2025 (And What to Do About Them)
    KXLYcom 4 News Now2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy