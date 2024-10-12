Get discounted tickets for select October home games for Spokane Velocity FC, Zephyr FC

SPOKANE, Wash. - Check out Spokane's professional soccer teams at home before it's too late!

The Spokane Zephyr FC have a few games left before they pause their season until the spring time and the club is offering discounted tickets for their last home game on October 27.

Click this link for Zephyr FC . Kickoff is at 2 p.m. against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Click here for Velocity FC ticket link for their game on October 26. It's fan appreciation night and tickets start at just $12!

