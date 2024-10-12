Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXLYcom 4 News Now

    Get discounted tickets for select October home games for Spokane Velocity FC, Zephyr FC

    2 days ago

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Check out Spokane's professional soccer teams at home before it's too late!

    The Spokane Zephyr FC have a few games left before they pause their season until the spring time and the club is offering discounted tickets for their last home game on October 27.

    Click this link for Zephyr FC . Kickoff is at 2 p.m. against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

    Click here for Velocity FC ticket link for their game on October 26. It's fan appreciation night and tickets start at just $12!

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Wxea_0w4grRhW00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Look up: A once-in-80,000-years comet may be visible after sunset between now and October 24, 2024
    KXLYcom 4 News Now9 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King25 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza24 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy