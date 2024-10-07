Open in App
    • KXLYcom 4 News Now

    Sunshine will leave us soon, here's how long it will last -Matt

    1 days ago

    Warm again Tuesday before the weather starts cooling

    Temperatures are pleasant and September-like, but not for much longer.

    Mild October weather continues on Tuesday, but things get put to a stop after that. Expect the clouds to have rolled in by the time we get to Wednesday. Cooler air arrives midweek too, but we'll have to wait longer than that for any rain chances.

    What We're Tracking

    • Mid 70s Tuesday, partly cloudy by sunset
    • Mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday
    • Cool, cloudy, and a small chance of rain Friday
    • Mild and sunny again this weekend

    4 DAY TREND 2024-10-07 153635.png

    Plan your Tuesday

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5VIe_0vy8LyWC00

    TUES PLAN 2024-10-07 153532.png

    Extended Forecast

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4rBO_0vy8LyWC00

    7 DAY 2024-10-07 153608.png

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Slj6e_0vy8LyWC00
