Sunshine will leave us soon, here's how long it will last -Matt

Mild October weather continues on Tuesday, but things get put to a stop after that. Expect the clouds to have rolled in by the time we get to Wednesday. Cooler air arrives midweek too, but we'll have to wait longer than that for any rain chances.

Mid 70s Tuesday, partly cloudy by sunset

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday

Cool, cloudy, and a small chance of rain Friday

Mild and sunny again this weekend

