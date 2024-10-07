Open in App
    • KXLYcom 4 News Now

    West Central neighbors divided on upcoming infrastructure projects

    1 days ago

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- West Central residents are divided over the neighborhood's new infrastructure projects.

    After months of gathering community input, The City of Spokane unveiled 11 proposed projects aimed at making the West Central neighborhood safer and easier to navigate.

    The West Central Infrastructure Project proposals include building traffic calming features like bumpouts, roundabouts and bike lanes.

    Some in the area, however, think the project misses the mark and should focus more on cleaning the neighborhood's sidewalks and parks.

    One woman in Cannon Park told 4 News Now that she often finds used needles on the ground. She said she wishes the city would instead use money to hire more patrol or clean the parks more.

    Tanner Childs goes for a daily walk with his family and agreed the neighborhood needs to focus on public safety before infrastructure.

    "With how much ugly and transient life we have on the streets, that definitely seems the more pressing issue than redoing the streets every year," said Childs.

    Others in the neighborhood are still in favor of the infrastructure proposals.

    Shawn McGavren, a manager at the convenience store near Boone and Cochran, said something needs to be done to make the streets safer.

    "I think they should definitely be safer. I think this new line is a good step in the right direction. Honestly, I understand people's sentiment that funds should be used somewhere else, but I think it's a good step. I hear a lot of complaints about traffic in the neighborhood. People feel unsafe, so do whatever can make them safer," he said.

    One mom said traffic calming is needed especially along Boone Avenue. She said cars race through the area and it isn't safe for adults or kids who are walking outside.

    $300,000 was allocated to the project from a fund designed to help pay for public infrastructure improvements.

    You can still take the online survey to tell the city where you think the project should focus.

    For more information on the West Central Infrastructure Project, click here .

    PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community input shapes 11 proposed projects for West Central infrastructure improvements

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Doug Salter
    9h ago
    just maybe start going to your neighborhood council meeting and see what's happening in your neighborhood I'm sure if they don't want thease improvement some other neighborhood we'll take the money and you can't hire people if know what to work
    Scumbag
    1d ago
    sounds like some China shit
    View all comments
