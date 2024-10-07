Local nonprofit seeks community's help to serve families in need this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local organization is making sure families in the area have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

Spokane nonprofit, One Heart Spokane , is getting ready for their annual Thanksgiving dinner box distribution to families identified by Spokane Public Schools.

Last year, the organization served 250 families holiday meals.

"If we can meet those needs and go over and above that expectation, that would be super awesome," said Justin Vaughn, Program Director of One Heart Spokane.

Madeline Sells, a counselor at SPS, said the impact the Thanksgiving distribution has on families is huge.

"One family I met with last year was just so excited that they got to have it in their home and host it for their family and not be stressed about money and financially stressing themselves. I thought that was really cool," she said.

If you'd like to help the nonprofit serve as many families as possible this year they are taking donations.

To donate to One Heart Spokane, click here .

To volunteer to help handout Thanksgiving meals, click here .

