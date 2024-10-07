Construction on Highway 195 forcing lane closures Tuesday

SPANGLE, Wash. -- A heads up to drivers! Your commutes may be impacted by lane closures on Highway 195 between Spokane and Spangle Tuesday.

Washington Department of Transportation says northbound 195 will be down to one lane from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while crews install weigh-in-motion sensors for commercial vehicles.

The closure will be at E. Paradise Road about 15 minutes south of Spokane. WSDOT will close the right lane before switching to the left lane once the right is finished.

Drivers should plan for additional travel time.

COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.