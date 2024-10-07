Child hit by car near Prairie View Elementary School

POST FALLS, Idaho -- A 10-year-old was hit by a car Monday morning near Prairie View Elementary School and hospitalized.

According to the Post Falls Police Department, the child was walking on Greensferry Road crossing 16th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. outside of an apparent crosswalk.

A driver going east on 16th hit the child who injured their leg. The child was taken to Kootenai Health.

Police say the driver reported the sun was in their eyes and they didn't see the child. The incident is still under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.

