    Child hit by car near Prairie View Elementary School

    2 days ago

    POST FALLS, Idaho -- A 10-year-old was hit by a car Monday morning near Prairie View Elementary School and hospitalized.

    According to the Post Falls Police Department, the child was walking on Greensferry Road crossing 16th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. outside of an apparent crosswalk.

    A driver going east on 16th hit the child who injured their leg. The child was taken to Kootenai Health.

    Police say the driver reported the sun was in their eyes and they didn't see the child. The incident is still under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    Planet ShyGuy
    1d ago
    Yeah I call bull on the excuse that the sun was in my eyes. I don't believe that one bit. people should really watch out where they're going. That being said the kid should have walked on the crosswalk but still that doesn't make it right
    nancy
    2d ago
    Well either way it is sad!! But parents also need to teach their children to watch for cars and walk in the crosswalks!!!
