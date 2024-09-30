Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal announce birth of first baby

(CNN) — Logan Paul has welcomed his first child with fiancée Nina Agdal, he announced on Instagram on Sunday.

“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat,” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself and Agdal holding their baby daughter.

Paul, a YouTuber turned WWE wrestler, and Agdal, a Danish model, announced their engagement in June 2023. In April, they revealed they were expecting their first child.

Paul’s family and several other YouTubers posted congratulatory comments underneath his post. His brother Jake, another internet personality, said “SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” while their mother, Pam Stepnick, wrote “Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!! Thank you Logan & Nina Thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!! Best collab yet!!!”

Former marketing manager Mike Majlak, who is now known for his affiliation with Paul, wrote “FUN UNCLE MIKE,” while fellow YouTuber Amanda Cerny wrote: “She already has Nina’s eyes, beautiful! Congratulations to the Agdal Paul family.”

One of YouTube’s most recognizable personalities, Paul has leveraged his online fame and 23.6 million subscriber base by releasing a successful and controversial energy drink, Prime , which contains six times more caffeine than a can of Coca-Cola. Alongside his YouTube career, he has also turned into a WWE star, winning the US title in June 2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2024 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.