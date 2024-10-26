No. 5 Texas hangs on for 27-24 win over No. 25 Vanderbilt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas linebacker Liona Lefau picked the right time for his first interception of the season.

Lefau ran underneath a Diego Pavia pass in the fourth quarter to stop a potential game-tying drive for Vanderbilt, leading to a 27-24 victory Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian stands with his players before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm (85) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) runs the ball past Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) is pushed out of bounds after a catch by Vanderbilt safety De’Rickey Wright (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., front, scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt safety Dontae Carter, behind, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) runs for a touchdown past Texas defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas tight end Amari Niblack (8) is pushed out of bounds after a catch by Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs the ball past Vanderbilt safety CJ Taylor (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight (25) returns an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian applauds after the team’s touchdown against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues with officials on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Pavia hit tight end Eli Stowers for an 8-yard touchdown with 0:46 left to make it interesting, but the Longhorns recovered the onside kick attempt to get out of the Music City with a win.

Texas turned the tables on the Commodores’ ball-control offense by running nine more plays and holding the ball for 31:09 to Vanderbilt’s 28:51. Texas ran 71 plays, one more than its season average, while Vanderbilt ran 62, one less than its season average. The Commodores are now 0-3 in games when their opponent runs more than 70 plays.

The No. 5 Longhorns won the turnover battle 3-2 but only turned Lefau’s sudden change play into points with a Bert Auburn 23-yard field goal with 1:57 left that ended up being the difference. Texas had an interception and recovered a fumble in the first half but couldn’t cash those in.

It was the opposite for Vanderbilt, which turned two Quinn Ewers interceptions on tipped passes into touchdowns. Pavia had an 18-yard scramble for the game’s first score, and he threw a 3-yard score to Junior Sherrill in the third quarter after the second interception. Both turnovers gave the Commodores the ball in Trxas territory to start the drives.

Texas couldn’t get out of its way, committing 10 penalties for 108 yards including Vernon Broughton’s targeting penalty which wiped out a 69-yard interception return by Kobe Black late in the fourth quarter. Despite all the flags, Texas managed almost six yards per play and was 9-for-15 on third down, a stark improvement from the 2-for-14 performance against Georgia.

Ewers finished 27-for-37 for 288 yards with three touchdowns including two to DeAndre Moore Jr. Ewers found Moore for a 27-yard score in the first quarter and a 25-yarder in the second. After his interception on the opening drive, Ewers completed 17 consecutive passes to get back on track.

Texas outgained Vanderbilt 393-269. Moore finished with six catches for 97 yards and Quintrevion Wisner rushed for 79 yards on 17 carries. Texas rushed for 104 yards.

For Vanderbilt, Pavia finished 16-for-29 for 143 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 67 yards in 16 attempts. Sherrill caught five passes for 62 yards and Sedrick Alexander rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries.

Texas (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) has a bye next week before facing Florida on Nov. 9. Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2) travels to Auburn next week.

