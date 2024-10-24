Open in App
    TV host Adam Richman says production crew robbed while filming in North London

    By Wil Day,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sPYK_0wKFj9yp00

    LONDON ( KSNW ) — TV host Adam Richman says he and his production crew were robbed while filming a show in the UK.

    The host of shows like “ Man v. Food ” and “ Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America ” posted on the social media platform X that he and his crew had stopped in the North London borough of Barnet for just a few minutes when the robbery happened.

    They were filming Adam Richman Eats Britain , which airs on The Food Network UK, at the time.

    “We were driving from Birmingham to London, stopped at a rest stop in Barnet for exactly 4 1/2 minutes to use the restroom, and came back to our van completely cleaned out,” he wrote.

    Former ‘American Idol’ hopeful arrested on child porn charges

    Richman said that some of the baggage had GPS trackers and began posting the locations where it was being transported using the tracking system.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCxq5_0wKFj9yp00
    In this file photo, TV presenter Adam Richman speaks to the crowd on stage during the NFL Fan Rally in Trafalgar Square, London, England, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

    He requested that his followers not attempt to recover his and his crew’s belongings.

    Security footage showed a suspect in a gray hoodie leaving in a silver Ford hatchback. Richman said the suspect also hit several other vehicles in the area.

    Richman’s last post indicated that London’s Metropolitan Police had requested that he stop posting location information online while they investigate. There’s no word yet if any arrests have been made or if any property has been recovered.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

