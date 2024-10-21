Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXAN

    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old

    By Juan Cisneros,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsUqz_0wFtdfbD00

    (NEXSTAR) – Since the dawn of the digital age, internet users have developed shorthand ways to express themselves on instant messages and comments, with acronyms like TTYL, BRB, LOL, FYI, and OMG.

    As communication and social media continue to develop, many internet slang terms have made their way into everyday and verbal expression . Some have even made their way into the dictionary due to their longevity.

    Perhaps one of the most iconic internet slang terms is “ LOL .” According to the Calgary Herald , the term was coined in the 1980s by Canadian Wayne Pearson in a pre-internet chat room used in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

    Since then, LOL has been seen in chats, texts, and social media posts across the world.

    But now — as time has seen several follow-up iterations, including ROFL or LMAO — the original “laugh out loud” acronym is becoming a telltale sign that the person typing may be a millennial.

    Though the decline in the use of LOL can’t be pinned to one cause, a study from 2015 showed that most people have defaulted to using iterations of “haha,” “hehe,” and a combination of emojis.

    Instagram rolls out new features to prevent sextortion scams targeting teens

    Laughing out loud online has changed as newer generations enter the digital sphere. The latest form of laughter expression can sometimes be seen as a random array of letters that have no actual meaning. For example, if you’ve seen “ kjshfksjnrgtw ” in the comment section of TikTok, it may be safe to say that it’s a Gen Zer behind the keyboard.

    In addition to swapping ‘LOL’ for a random smashing of letters on their keyboard to express laughter, Gen Zers have also decided a long-beloved emoji, 😂, is dead. CNN reported earlier this year that, instead, the youngest internet users have opted for the more aggressive 😭 or the skull emoji.

    Others have even adopted “ IJBOL “, which is another acronym meaning “I just burst out laughing.”

    While the youngest among us are still trying to figure out their go-to way to share their amusement, you likely won’t see millennials giving up on LOL anytime soon — some are still hanging on to skinny jeans and “adulting.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    KXAN2 days ago
    2024 ‘I Voted’ sticker poll perks
    KXAN2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KXAN2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Baby born in brewery parking lot given appropriate middle name
    KXAN3 days ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    KXAN3 days ago
    Delegation in Mexico City
    KXAN1 day ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    KXAN23 hours ago
    2 suspects in custody after Wells Branch homicide last week, victim identified
    KXAN1 day ago
    Austin ISD superintendent responds to Prop A criticism from former trustees
    KXAN1 day ago
    8 Austin restaurants make Texas Monthly’s ‘50 Best Tacos in Texas’ list
    KXAN1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Texans Defender Takes Interesting Shot at Packers’ QB Jordan Love
    KXAN1 day ago
    Susan G. Komen’s ‘More than Pink Walk’ returns to Austin
    KXAN1 day ago
    No tunnel collapse in northeast Austin; miscommunication during training, officials say
    KXAN6 hours ago
    What a paleoclimatologist says about hurricanes
    KXAN1 day ago
    San Marcos River flow drops to ‘concerning’ levels amid worsening drought conditions
    KXAN2 days ago
    Media briefing provides more details after vehicle hits 'several' pedestrians, food truck in southeast Austin
    KXAN20 hours ago
    Kyle police seeking help to find mother, son last seen Monday morning
    KXAN1 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    KXAN2 days ago
    APD: Juvenile dead in homicide at northeast Austin apartment complex
    KXAN1 day ago
    Crash involving multiple semi-trailers, cars shuts down part of I-35 in Pflugerville
    KXAN1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    TxDOT: Work zone crashes in upward trend over last 6 years
    KXAN1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Who’s running for Austin City Council District 6?
    KXAN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy